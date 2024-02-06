Preliminary data released Monday by the Missouri Department of Conservation show the state's late youth portion of the 2021 deer hunting season, Nov. 26 to 28, yielded the second-highest harvest on record.

"After a breezy and cold Thanksgiving Day, we had some pleasant conditions for our young hunters to be in the woods during the three-day (hunt)," said the MDC's Jason Isabelle, adding the 2021 total is nearly 20% above the five-year average.

Hunters aged 6 through 15 harvested 3,477 deer statewide during the period.

Antlered bucks: 1,470.

Button bucks: 383

Does: 1,624.

In the COVID year of 2020, the late youth portion saw nearly 500 more deer — 3,967 — taken across Missouri.