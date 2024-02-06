All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 30, 2021

Successful deer harvest for Missouri's young hunters over Thanksgiving weekend

Preliminary data released Monday by the Missouri Department of Conservation show the state's late youth portion of the 2021 deer hunting season, Nov. 26 to 28, yielded the second-highest harvest on record. "After a breezy and cold Thanksgiving Day, we had some pleasant conditions for our young hunters to be in the woods during the three-day (hunt)," said the MDC's Jason Isabelle, adding the 2021 total is nearly 20% above the five-year average...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Brantley James Wente, 7, harvested his first deer this fall while hunting with his father, Shawn.
Brantley James Wente, 7, harvested his first deer this fall while hunting with his father, Shawn.Submitted

Preliminary data released Monday by the Missouri Department of Conservation show the state's late youth portion of the 2021 deer hunting season, Nov. 26 to 28, yielded the second-highest harvest on record.

"After a breezy and cold Thanksgiving Day, we had some pleasant conditions for our young hunters to be in the woods during the three-day (hunt)," said the MDC's Jason Isabelle, adding the 2021 total is nearly 20% above the five-year average.

Hunters aged 6 through 15 harvested 3,477 deer statewide during the period.

  • Antlered bucks: 1,470.
  • Button bucks: 383
  • Does: 1,624.

In the COVID year of 2020, the late youth portion saw nearly 500 more deer — 3,967 — taken across Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Locally over the holiday weekend, 26 deer were harvested in Cape Girardeau County, 29 in Perry County and 14 in Scott County.

Top Show Me State counties for the late youth portion were Osage with 86 deer harvested, Franklin with 82 and Miller with 68.

Upcoming

The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4 to 12.

The alternative methods portion runs from Christmas Day through Jan. 4.

Archery deer season, which began Wednesday, runs through Jan. 15.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of ...
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Fe...
Local NewsOct. 31
EPA and Missouri officials monitoring air quality after lith...
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest ...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy