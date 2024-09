The Subway blimp flies over Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Aug. 31. Subway is launching “Subway in the Sky” on Friday, Sept. 1...

The Subway blimp flies over Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Aug. 31. Subway is launching "Subway in the Sky" on Friday, Sept. 1. The blimp is nearly 180 feet long, with the gondola acting as a restaurant that can hold up to six guests each trip, according to PR Newswire. Alyssa Lunsford