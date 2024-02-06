Suburban St. Louis school expels students over postings

LADUE, Mo. — A prestigious Missouri college preparatory school has expelled students who exchanged a series of racist, profane and sexual Snapchat messages that were leaked to the public.
KTRS Radio reported Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School head of school Lisa Lyle said in a letter Thursday the students were removed. She wrote their conduct violated “deeply held values,” was contrary to the school’s mission and significantly harmed the school community.
The private school in Ladue began investigating after a student posted screenshots of the messages on Snapchat on Sunday. In the messages, at least three people used an offensive racial slur against African-Americans. Another user asked whether anyone knew how to submit an application to the Ku Klux Klan.
Information from: KTRS-AM, http://www.ktrs.com
