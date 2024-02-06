All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 7, 2017

Suburb extends free cab rides to St. Louis

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis suburb is extending a pilot program for free electric cab rides to the city and back. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Kirkwood City Council last week extended the program through the end of the year. The Downtown Kirkwood Advisory Commission recommended continuing the program to help holiday shoppers and diners and encourage people to visit the suburban city. ...

Associated Press

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis suburb is extending a pilot program for free electric cab rides to the city and back.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Kirkwood City Council last week extended the program through the end of the year. The Downtown Kirkwood Advisory Commission recommended continuing the program to help holiday shoppers and diners and encourage people to visit the suburban city. Kirkwood is about 20 minutes west of downtown St. Louis.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Austin-based Electric Cab North America is providing the Downtown Kirkwood Connector service. Rides are available Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Pertinent address:

Kirkwood, Mo.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy