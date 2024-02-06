Suburb extends free cab rides to St. Louis

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis suburb is extending a pilot program for free electric cab rides to the city and back.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Kirkwood City Council last week extended the program through the end of the year. The Downtown Kirkwood Advisory Commission recommended continuing the program to help holiday shoppers and diners and encourage people to visit the suburban city. Kirkwood is about 20 minutes west of downtown St. Louis.