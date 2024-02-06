Substance abuse coalition receives 'epic' grant funds

A Cape Girardeau coalition focused on preventing youth substance abuse while promoting healthy lifestyles is receiving some “epic” funding from the federal government.
EPIC, short for Early Prevention Impacts Communities, announced this week it has been awarded two grants valued at more than $1.4 million, which will help the organization continue existing programs while providing additional community resources.
The grants are from the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that works to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on America’s communities.
The funding includes a five-year $1,250,000 Strategic Prevention Framework-Partnership for Success (SPF-PFS) grant and a $200,000 Sober Truth on Preventing Underage Drinking (STOP Act) grant to be paid over the next four years.
“These grants will allow EPIC to expand upon existing efforts to prevent youth substance abuse in Cape Girardeau County by working closely with our community partners to build a healthy and safe community with a strong focus on preventing underage drinking, preventing the use of methamphetamine and preventing and reducing risks associated with the use of these substances,” according to a statement issued by the coalition.
EPIC recently completed its 10th and final year of grant funding through the Drug Free Communities (DFC) program, which provided the coalition $125,000 a year in program support.
“The new funding more than makes up for the DFC grant and allows us to really expand the work we’re providing to families,” said Shelly Wood, EPIC community services coordinator.
EPIC projects are focused in two primary categories — community-level changes and family services. Some of EPIC’s programs include educational events, community programs and meetings, an “EPIC Business” project, social and emotional learning programs such as EPIC Pals and EPIC Lens for young people, and direct services for families, including a supervised visitation program and case management services for qualified parents.
Funding from the SAMHSA grants is allowing EPIC to increase its staff size from three to nine employees, including full- and part-time staff members and contract workers.
EPIC was founded in 2000 after a community-needs assessment determined substance abuse among youth ages 12 to 20 was a growing problem in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area.
The coalition is supported by several community organizations, including United Way of Southeast Missouri, area law enforcement agencies, Southeast Missouri State University and several school districts. In addition, the coalition receives funding from the Drug Free Communities Support Program, the Missouri Division of Youth Services and the Missouri Foundation for Health.
More information about EPIC is available online at epicprevention.org or by calling Wood at the EPIC offices, (573) 587-1921.
Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.