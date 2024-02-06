The body of Jeffery Scott “Scotty” Robins was discovered by his children when they returned home from school Sept. 6, 2012.

He had been shot in the head while sleeping. The single shot came from a .22-caliber gun.

Bollinger County Coroner Charles Hutchings said he doesn’t know whether the shot came from a handgun or a rifle. The murder weapon has not been found.

Robins was shot from a distance of anywhere from 2 feet to 8 feet, according to Hutchings.

“He never moved. He was dead nearly immediately,” the coroner said the investigation showed.

Hutchings said Robins was shot on the morning of Sept. 6, sometime before 11 a.m.

Investigators, including officers with the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad, spent hours investigating the murder and following up leads in the days immediately after the shooting.

The Southeast Missourian reviewed numerous investigative reports provided by Hutchings, who also commented on aspects of the investigation.

Here’s what we learned:

Scotty Robins and his wife, Heather, were going through a divorce at the time of the murder.

Heather Robins was undergoing treatment at a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in West Plains, Missouri, at the time of the shooting, investigative reports show.

A house on County Road 834 in Bollinger County is blocked off by crime scene tape Sept. 7, 2012, while the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad investigates the death of Jeffery Scott Robins after he was found dead in his rural Bollinger County home the day before. Southeast Missourian file

Timothy Sander, an ex-boyfriend of Heather Robins, told investigators that in July 2012, Heather told him she planned to have someone kill Scotty Robins.

“He stated Heather referred to the person who was supposed to kill Scott Robins as her ‘brother,’” according to a Sept. 10, 2012, investigative report.

Sander “had the impression from past conversations with Heather where she discussed her brother that she was talking about a black male,” the report stated.

“He formed this opinion because she described this brother as wearing baggy clothing with pants sagging, a sideways turned hat and that he listened to loud rap music all the time. Heather was also in contact with several black males during this time,” the report stated.

Sander told investigators a black man named “Jeff” lived near Heather Robins’ apartment in Cape Girardeau.

Hutchings said when he went to the murder scene at the home on County Road 834, he saw a $1 million insurance policy on a desk in Scotty Robins’ living room.

He said Heather may have thought the policy was a life insurance policy. As it turned out, it was a policy protecting his towing business from lawsuits, Hutchings said.

Heather Robins, who was released from the drug and alcohol rehabilitation center after the murder, died Feb. 8, 2016, at her Cape Girardeau residence. The autopsy stated her death resulted from complications from chronic alcohol abuse, Hutchings said.