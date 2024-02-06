MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Tow-truck operator Jeffery Scott “Scotty” Robins was fatally shot in the head while asleep in his rural Bollinger County home. Seven years later, there still have been no arrests.

Bollinger County Coroner Charles Hutchings remains frustrated by the fact no one has been charged in a case he contends is ”very solvable.”

In interviews and texts to the Southeast Missourian, Hutchings said he believes four people conspired to kill Robins in an unsuccessful effort to collect insurance money.

Hutchings, who operates Hutchings Funeral Chapel in Marble Hill has reviewed the investigative reports, including interviews of witnesses, many times over the years.

“To me, the main actors are known and, as far as I am informed, one interview with these people is all that has been done,” he said.

He said their statements are incriminating. “They lied excessively,” and in some cases denied knowing each other, Hutchings said.

Hutchings accuses law enforcement of a “lack of effort” to solve the case.

That feeling is shared by Scotty Robins’ parents, Gerald and Linda Robins, who live in senior housing in Jackson. At the time of the murder Sept. 6. 2012, they lived near their son in Bollinger County. The murder occurred about 7 miles northwest of Marble Hill.

“I never hear anything from the law,” a tearful Gerald Robins said. “They don’t want to do nothing.”

He said he believes Bollinger County Sheriff Darin Shell has made little effort to solve the case.

“He just quit on it,” Gerald Robins said.

Linda Robins said the lack of an arrest in their son’s murder haunts them.

“We can’t get no comfort until we find out,” she said.

Hutchings said Shell has shown little interest in the case.

“The sheriff told me he never read the (investigative) reports,” the coroner said.

Hutchings said Shell once told him that as sheriff he was an administrator, not an investigator.

When asked about the case recently, Shell told the Southeast Missourian to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

“They have pretty well taken over the lead in investigating this case,” he said.

Shell added he “wasn’t in office” when Robins was killed. Shell came into office in January 2013.

But in February 2013, Shell told the Southeast Missourian investigators were looking at several “persons of interest” in connection with the death of the 35-year-old man at his home on County Road 834.

“It is a priority, a top priority,” Shell said at the time. “We understand the family needs closure. They need to know what happened and who did this. We are not giving up.”