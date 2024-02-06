MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Tow-truck operator Jeffery Scott “Scotty” Robins was fatally shot in the head while asleep in his rural Bollinger County home. Seven years later, there still have been no arrests.
Bollinger County Coroner Charles Hutchings remains frustrated by the fact no one has been charged in a case he contends is ”very solvable.”
In interviews and texts to the Southeast Missourian, Hutchings said he believes four people conspired to kill Robins in an unsuccessful effort to collect insurance money.
Hutchings, who operates Hutchings Funeral Chapel in Marble Hill has reviewed the investigative reports, including interviews of witnesses, many times over the years.
“To me, the main actors are known and, as far as I am informed, one interview with these people is all that has been done,” he said.
He said their statements are incriminating. “They lied excessively,” and in some cases denied knowing each other, Hutchings said.
Hutchings accuses law enforcement of a “lack of effort” to solve the case.
That feeling is shared by Scotty Robins’ parents, Gerald and Linda Robins, who live in senior housing in Jackson. At the time of the murder Sept. 6. 2012, they lived near their son in Bollinger County. The murder occurred about 7 miles northwest of Marble Hill.
“I never hear anything from the law,” a tearful Gerald Robins said. “They don’t want to do nothing.”
He said he believes Bollinger County Sheriff Darin Shell has made little effort to solve the case.
“He just quit on it,” Gerald Robins said.
Linda Robins said the lack of an arrest in their son’s murder haunts them.
“We can’t get no comfort until we find out,” she said.
Hutchings said Shell has shown little interest in the case.
“The sheriff told me he never read the (investigative) reports,” the coroner said.
Hutchings said Shell once told him that as sheriff he was an administrator, not an investigator.
When asked about the case recently, Shell told the Southeast Missourian to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
“They have pretty well taken over the lead in investigating this case,” he said.
Shell added he “wasn’t in office” when Robins was killed. Shell came into office in January 2013.
But in February 2013, Shell told the Southeast Missourian investigators were looking at several “persons of interest” in connection with the death of the 35-year-old man at his home on County Road 834.
“It is a priority, a top priority,” Shell said at the time. “We understand the family needs closure. They need to know what happened and who did this. We are not giving up.”
But Hutchings said he sees no signs of any further investigation by the sheriff’s department.
The coroner typically is involved in determining the cause of death. In homicides, autopsies are performed by a forensic pathologist, and the results provided to the coroner.
Coroners typically do not interview witnesses or otherwise investigate the case.
But in this case, Hutchings, a former Jackson police officer and investigator for the Missouri Public Service Commission, repeatedly asked both patrol lead investigator Jeff Johnson and the patrol’s Capt. Philip Gregory on the status of the investigation over the past seven years.
The coroner also has asked Shell about the status of the investigation on several occasions.
Hutchings said he also has interviewed several people himself in connection with the case.
“I think the patrol thinks the sheriff’s office should now take over and the sheriff’s office thinks the patrol is handling it,” Hutchings said.
He recalled meeting with Shell, Johnson and other law enforcement officers in the jury room of the courthouse in Marble Hill in January 2017, more than four years after the murder, to discuss the case.
According to Hutchings, Johnson said the case could be wrapped up in two weeks.
Johnson, however, said he never made such a statement.
“That’s a lie. I would never say that about any case,” he said.
Hutchings said at that January meeting, Shell told Johnson he had no one in the sheriff’s department “to assign to the case.”
Gregory was a criminal investigator for the patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control at the time of the murder. He participated in the investigation.
Late last month, Hutchings received a text from Gregory, who earlier this summer was named the new commander of the patrol’s Troop E in Southeast Missouri.
Gregory wrote in the text, shared by Hutchings, “they know who done it but there’s not enough to file a case at this point.”
Gregory, however, did not make a similar statement when interviewed recently by the Southeast Missourian.
“It is an open homicide investigation and the officers have followed a number of leads. It is really not appropriate for me to get into what those leads are,” Gregory said.
“I can assure you that if somebody said nothing has been done, that is not accurate,” Gregory said.
“Theories are theories, and we have to deal with what we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt in court. You get one shot at cases,” he said. “And if you charge them prematurely and you go to trial and they get acquitted you are done; you can never charge them again.”
Gregory said he would encourage anyone with information on this case to contact the highway patrol or the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Department.
