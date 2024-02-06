Subject injured by self-inflicted gunshot wound at Trail of Tears

A subject suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Trail of Tears campground Tuesday morning, May 2.
According to Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to the scene at 6 a.m. and found the subject on their hands and knees in the middle of Hill Road, near the campground gate.
The deputy located a hole in the person's right shoulder.
"Our deputy discovered through speaking with the subject that the wound was self-inflicted. Our deputy began treating the injury, and upon their arrival, the subject was turned over to medical. An investigation was initiated, corroborating the subject's information about what happened," a statement said.
The subject was transported in stable condition via ambulance to a local hospital.
