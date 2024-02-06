All sections
March 18, 2023

Stunt man to present at SEMO Fault Line Film Festival

Fight and stunt choreographer Kevin McCurdy will be the featured presenter at the 13th annual Fault Line Film Festival, Thursday, March 23 through Saturday, March 25, at Southeast Missouri State University. According to SEMO's website, the festival is an annual narrative short film competition for university and high school students. The festival offers cash prizes and trophies in several categories, as well as a $1,000 grand prize to the Best of Festival recipient...

Danny Walter
story image illustation
Submitted

Fight and stunt choreographer Kevin McCurdy will be the featured presenter at the 13th annual Fault Line Film Festival, Thursday, March 23 through Saturday, March 25, at Southeast Missouri State University.

According to SEMO's website, the festival is an annual narrative short film competition for university and high school students. The festival offers cash prizes and trophies in several categories, as well as a $1,000 grand prize to the Best of Festival recipient.

McCurdy will offer two master classes open to all SEMO students Thursday in Rose Theatre. The first class will feature stage combat for the camera, and the second will focus on proper firearms training and techniques for film crews.

McCurdy's IMDB webpage shows he is credited on several film and television productions including "John Carter" and the British television series "Doctor Who". The page states he is the co-founder of The Academy of Performance Combat and has been professionally choreographing film and stage combat for more than 20 years.

The master classes lead up to two nights of free screenings of submissions to this year's Fault Line competition. Locals Night, starting at 7 p.m. Friday in Rose Theatre, will showcase the nine best works by SEMO students this year.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, McCurdy will be on hand to give out honors at the festival's gala and awards ceremony, also in Rose Theatre. The festival will screen the 10 award-winning films from students around the country in the short-film categories including drama, comedy, and documentary.

"It's a great collection of films," said Fred Jones, professor in the Department of Mass Media at SEMO. "As far as number of entries this is our second best year. This year's festival has some really beautiful films that are so well crafted. I think it's going to be a great show."

Jones said most of the short films have a run-time of about 10 minutes, with the shortest clocking in at three minutes and the longest at 28 minutes.

Admission to the screenings is free. For more information regarding the festival, contact the River Campus Box Office at (573) 651-2265.

