Stunt man to present at SEMO Fault Line Film Festival

Fight and stunt choreographer Kevin McCurdy will be the featured presenter at the 13th annual Fault Line Film Festival, Thursday, March 23 through Saturday, March 25, at Southeast Missouri State University.

According to SEMO's website, the festival is an annual narrative short film competition for university and high school students. The festival offers cash prizes and trophies in several categories, as well as a $1,000 grand prize to the Best of Festival recipient.

McCurdy will offer two master classes open to all SEMO students Thursday in Rose Theatre. The first class will feature stage combat for the camera, and the second will focus on proper firearms training and techniques for film crews.

McCurdy's IMDB webpage shows he is credited on several film and television productions including "John Carter" and the British television series "Doctor Who". The page states he is the co-founder of The Academy of Performance Combat and has been professionally choreographing film and stage combat for more than 20 years.