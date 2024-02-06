Stuff a Truck event today will benefit Scott City Food Bank

Today in the Bank of Missouri parking lot in Scott City, a Summertime Stuff a Truck event will accept donations to benefit the Scott City Food Bank.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 315 Crites St., and suggested donations include nonperishable food items, such as cereal, peanut butter, soups, paper products and baby food.

Diane Scholl, involved with the food pantry for about 17 years, said the stuff-a-truck event brought in an "amazing" amount of food last year.

"We have a lot of donations and food drives for the holidays, but after the first of the year, and kids are home from school, there aren't food drives," Scholl said. "These families need food now more than in the winter months, because kids are home to eat."

Scholl said the need is evident. When she first started volunteering, she'd see maybe 10 families come through needing assistance. Now it's more like 25 to 45 families a week.

"It's just amazed me," she said.