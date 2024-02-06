Stuff a Truck event today will benefit Scott City Food Bank

Today in the Bank of Missouri parking lot in Scott City, a Summertime Stuff a Truck event will accept donations to benefit the Scott City Food Bank.
The event runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 315 Crites St., and suggested donations include nonperishable food items, such as cereal, peanut butter, soups, paper products and baby food.
Diane Scholl, involved with the food pantry for about 17 years, said the stuff-a-truck event brought in an "amazing" amount of food last year.
"We have a lot of donations and food drives for the holidays, but after the first of the year, and kids are home from school, there aren't food drives," Scholl said. "These families need food now more than in the winter months, because kids are home to eat."
Scholl said the need is evident. When she first started volunteering, she'd see maybe 10 families come through needing assistance. Now it's more like 25 to 45 families a week.
"It's just amazed me," she said.
Blake Lingle with the Bank of Missouri in Scott City said this is the second year in a row the branch has organized a local food drive in conjunction with the Scott City Food Pantry, and noted several other businesses are holding food drives around the community.
"Our entire banking team is very involved in community projects and volunteer efforts," Lingle said. "Through those efforts, we keep hearing about local children going hungry in the summer, since school is out of session, and that is where many of them receive a full and healthy meal. Of course, this breaks our hearts, and we want to help."
This year, Lingle said, efforts expanded into the Cape Girardeau and Jackson branches, and he hopes this will give a great jump start on today's food drive.
"We're also counting on dozens of people to take a moment to stop in a Scott City business on Friday, pick up some extra groceries, drop it off at our bank parking lot and help donate to the local food pantry -- more importantly, please help feed local kids," Lingle said.
