Study to determine feasibility of a marina in Cape Girardeau

A study by an Illinois-based architecture firm will determine the feasibility of a new marina in Cape Girardeau.

On Monday, Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to authorize a contract with Klingner & Associates to carry out a best use of public land analysis and feasibility study for a marina located north of Century Casino.

According to the city's contract with Klingner & Associates, the marina is envisioned to be tailored toward small transient vessels and could include multiple docking facilities.

Visit Cape executive director Brenda Newbern said she's elated about the possibility of a marina in Cape Girardeau. Travelers on the Mississippi River could bring more business to the city, she explained.

"If there is some way for them to stop, gas up, and be able to put their boats in a port, then they'll go into our city and spend the night sometimes, and eat dinner, shop — all kinds of things," Newbern said.

According to Mayor Bob Fox, a minimum of 1,000 "loopers" pass through Cape Girardeau every year. Loopers travel a 6,000 mile loop through the Great Lakes, East Coast and Mississippi River.

"I've talked to the loopers, and there is no gas stop that's easy to get to between St. Louis and Memphis," Fox said. "We're about half way, and it would be perfect."

The feasibility study will assess an area north of the Red Star Access boat ramp along the Mississippi River as an area of interest for the marina. It will also analyze the best use of public parcels located in the project area, which the city procured through Federal Emergency Management Agency flood buyout programs.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) granted Cape Girardeau a technical assistance grant for the study and land-use analysis.

The EDA will provide $60,000 of the study's projected total cost of $75,000.