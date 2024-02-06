Study to determine feasibility of a marina in Cape Girardeau

A study by an Illinois-based architecture firm will determine the feasibility of a new marina in Cape Girardeau.
On Monday, Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to authorize a contract with Klingner & Associates to carry out a best use of public land analysis and feasibility study for a marina located north of Century Casino.
According to the city's contract with Klingner & Associates, the marina is envisioned to be tailored toward small transient vessels and could include multiple docking facilities.
Visit Cape executive director Brenda Newbern said she's elated about the possibility of a marina in Cape Girardeau. Travelers on the Mississippi River could bring more business to the city, she explained.
"If there is some way for them to stop, gas up, and be able to put their boats in a port, then they'll go into our city and spend the night sometimes, and eat dinner, shop — all kinds of things," Newbern said.
According to Mayor Bob Fox, a minimum of 1,000 "loopers" pass through Cape Girardeau every year. Loopers travel a 6,000 mile loop through the Great Lakes, East Coast and Mississippi River.
"I've talked to the loopers, and there is no gas stop that's easy to get to between St. Louis and Memphis," Fox said. "We're about half way, and it would be perfect."
The feasibility study will assess an area north of the Red Star Access boat ramp along the Mississippi River as an area of interest for the marina. It will also analyze the best use of public parcels located in the project area, which the city procured through Federal Emergency Management Agency flood buyout programs.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) granted Cape Girardeau a technical assistance grant for the study and land-use analysis.
The EDA will provide $60,000 of the study's projected total cost of $75,000.
City staff issued a request for proposals in October for firms interested in assisting the city to perform a marina feasibility study. Staff chose Klingner & Associates out of five proposals.
On Monday, council members approved payments totaling $739,300 for city employees.
On Thursday, the city will distribute one-time net payments of $1,500 to full-time employees.
"This is a substantial investment in our employees and I'm just glad to see it done," Fox said.
All money used for the $1,500 payments are covered by fund balances such as the city's general, airport, and parks and recreation funds.
"We're really excited we're in a position right now that we can actually put this on the agenda for your approval," city manager Kenny Haskin said to council members.
Council members held their last meeting at the City of Cape Girardeau's current City Hall at 401 Independence St.
City staff began a phased move to Cape Girardeau's new City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. earlier this month.
The council will hold its next meeting Jan. 10 in the new City Hall.
