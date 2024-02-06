Study raises welding safety concerns

ST. LOUIS -- A new study by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis has found safety standards to protect welders from harmful fumes may be inadequate.

Dr. Brad A. Racette, senior author of the study, said the research showed the more exposure one had to airborne manganese, the greater the progression of parkinsonism, a neurological condition that causes tremors, muscle stiffness and other movement abnormalities.

Manganese is found in materials used for welding.

Racette said when the chemical element is airborne and inhaled, it alters the part of the brain that controls movement.