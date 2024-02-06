Study: Mo. will lack required demand for medical marijuana

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri won't have enough demand for medical marijuana to support the number of businesses the state is required to license by next year, according to a new study.

Three University of Missouri researchers recently told state officials Missouri will need fewer than half of the 60 commercial growers that must be licensed by January, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

At most, 29 cultivators could grow enough marijuana for what researchers estimate could be 26,000 qualified patients by 2022, according to the report commissioned by state medical marijuana regulators.

The researchers' findings extend beyond cultivators, showing the state could scale back licenses across the board.

Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment in November legalizing marijuana use for patients with cancer, Parkinson's disease and other serious conditions, as well as for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The state already is planning to license at least 192 dispensaries, 86 manufacturing facilities and two testing facilities, in addition to the 60 cultivators. By the end of last month, Missouri had made more than $3 million in application fees from businesses wanting to grow or sell the plant or infused products.