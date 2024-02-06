Study: Mask mandates cut coronavirus' spread in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- Mask mandates in St. Louis city and St. Louis County slowed the spread of the coronavirus this summer when compared to neighboring counties that didn't require face masks, a Saint Louis University study found.

The study compared infections in St. Louis and St. Louis County beginning in July, when leaders in those communities began requiring masks, to neighboring Franklin, St. Charles and Jefferson counties, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday.

The study found average daily case growth was 44% less in St. Louis and St. Louis County compared to the neighboring counties three weeks after the metropolitan areas required masks. Twelve weeks after St. Louis-area mask mandates took effect, the average daily case growth was still 40% lower in those areas than in the other suburbs.

The study's lead author, professor Enbal Shacham, told the newspaper the study has been submitted to an academic journal for publication and is being peer-reviewed.

A co-author of the study, St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force chief Dr. Alex Garza, pushed Gov. Mike Parson to require face masks throughout the state, despite the governor's repeated refusal to do so.

Parson has stressed personal responsibility as key to reducing the virus' spread. He regularly encourages the use of face masks, social distancing and regular hand-washing, though he often posts photos of himself mask-less around other people.