NewsOctober 31, 2019

Study identifies safest cities in Missouri; Jackson ranked 16th

A recent study by the consumer-focused security website Security Baron listed Jackson as the 16th safest city in the State of Missouri. The list ranked 124 Missouri cities using “safety scores” calculated with FBI Uniform Crime Reporting data from 2016 and 2017, accounting for factors such as population, median income, number of households and crime rates...

Ben Matthews

A recent study by the consumer-focused security website Security Baron listed Jackson as the 16th safest city in the State of Missouri.

The list ranked 124 Missouri cities using “safety scores” calculated with FBI Uniform Crime Reporting data from 2016 and 2017, accounting for factors such as population, median income, number of households and crime rates.

With a violent crime rate of 1.7 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 12.39 per 1,000 residents, Jackson was given a safety score of 82.42. The list reported the city’s population at 15,252 and a median income of $57,692.

Bonne Terre topped the list with a safety score of 90.34, a violent crime rate of 0.7 per 1,000 and a property crime rate of 2.51 per 1,000. The list reported Bonne Terre to have a population of 7,185 and median income of $50,654.

Greenwood was ranked second with a safety score of 89.36 and Ballwin ranked third with a score of 88.2.

Another Southeast Missouri city, Dexter, ranked 32nd in the state, receiving a safety score of 77.93 with a violent crime rate of 1.26 per 1,000 and a property crime rate of 19.41 per 1,000. The list reported Dexter to have a population of 7,935 and a median income of $33,813.

Festus was ranked 36th on the list with a safety score of 77.7, a violent crime rate of 3.36 per 1,000 and a property crime rate of 17.23 per 1,000.

Coming in just shy of the top 50, the cities of Charleston and Perryville were ranked 61st and 63rd respectively.

Cape Girardeau ranked 93rd on the list, and Sikeston was ranked 103rd. Kennett came in at 113th and Poplar Bluff ranked 116th on the list. Springfield ranked last on the list with a safety score of 19.17.

To view an infographic of Security Baron’s list of top 50 safest cities in Missouri, as well as crime data, visit www.securitybaron.com/safe-cities/missouri.

Local News
