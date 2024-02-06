Study identifies food insecurity in region

A recent study indicates that Southeast Missouri has the state's highest rates of food insecurity, according to a June 26 press release from the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.

The Map the Meal Gap annual study evaluates rates of hunger in each county, and noted this year food insecurity was made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food insecurity rates in the Southeast Missouri region are 16.1 percent and 20.2 percent in children, according to the study. Seven of 10 counties in Missouri with high rates of hunger are in Southeast Missouri, food bank chief executive Joey Keys said in the release.