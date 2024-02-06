Study finds low virus spread in schools; taxes due in May

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A pilot study released Friday suggests low COVID-19 transmission among students and staff at some Springfield and St. Louis schools, and Missourians now have until mid-May to file state taxes.

Gov. Mike Parson on Friday announced his administration pushed the deadline for individuals to file state tax returns from April 15 to May 17, days after the federal government did the same.

Parson said the delayed due date will help people still struggling financially because of the pandemic.

Also on Friday, researchers released results from a pilot study of COVID-19 transmission in some Springfield and St. Louis schools.

The study by the Washington University School of Medicine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reviewed the virus' spread in 57 schools over a two-week period in mid-December, when virus cases in Missouri were high.

Masks were required at the schools. Other safety measures included deep cleaning, emphasis on good hand-washing and sanitizing, better ventilation, daily symptom screening and virtual class options.

Of 102 students in close contact with 37 people who tested positive for COVID-19 -- other students, staff and teachers -- the pilot study found only two contracted the virus.

"We were seeing levels of hospitalizations that were scary for a lot of people," said Jason Newland, a Washington University pediatrics professor and study leader, "And these schools were still operating at that time and transmissions were still low."