Study finds breast-cancer hot spot in Southeast Missouri

Race and place matter when it comes to breast cancer survival rates, according to a study published last month, which identified clusters of so-called breast cancer hot spots in the United States.

Justin Xavier Moore, lead researcher on the study and cancer epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis, said there are two major clusters of these hot spots: one in Virginia and the Carolinas, and the other along the Mississippi River basin, beginning in Southeast Missouri and stretching into Louisiana ï¿½ specifically in Southeast Missouri: Livingston, New Madrid, Osage, Saline, Scott and Stoddard counties, he said.

He gathered 15 yearsï¿½ worth of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Preventionï¿½s records, grouped by county, because that was the smallest grouping available, he said.

The study, ï¿½Mapping hot spots of breast cancer mortality in the United States: place matters for Blacks and Hispanics,ï¿½ appeared in international journal Cancer Causes & Controlï¿½s June issue.

To determine whether a particular county was a hot spot, Moore said, he looked at its rate of breast-cancer cases versus its population count, and whether that result indicated a high-risk area, heï¿½d check to see whether adjacent counties were also high-risk.

He also compared these results against the United Statesï¿½ overall averages, he said, so as to minimize false positives and ensure he was being conservative.

Using those metrics, if a county was considered high risk, it was deemed a hot spot.

ï¿½This is a very stringent process,ï¿½ he said of his research methods. ï¿½I wanted to be more conservative than less.ï¿½

Mooreï¿½s primary career focus is on breast cancer. He called it a ï¿½huge problemï¿½ in the United States in terms of mortality for women.

As many as 44,000 women per year die from breast cancer, he said, adding itï¿½s the second leading cause of death outside cardiovascular disease among women.

Itï¿½s encouraging, he said, that in the last 30 to 40 years, breast cancer survivorship has improved overall, to about 90 percent after five years, but ï¿½the problem is, weï¿½re seeing, even though survivorship is getting better, the problem still falls on a racial divide.ï¿½

Non-Hispanic white women have a survivorship rate of about 90 percent after five years, Moore said, but among African-American, Hispanic or Latina women, that number drops by more than 10 percentage points to just 79 percent.

African-American women are shown to be more susceptible to a particular type of breast cancer that isnï¿½t as receptive to chemotherapy or radiation therapy, so that is an underlying physiological problem, he said. But he said that doesnï¿½t account for the entire difference.

ï¿½One overarching theme is a connection between race, space and place, and cancer outcomes,ï¿½ Moore said.