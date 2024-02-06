Study: Cape coronavirus case rate among nation's fastest growing

A new study released Tuesday states Cape Girardeau has one of the fastest-growing COVID-19 case rates in the nation.
The study, conducted and published by The New York Times, ranked the Cape Girardeau area as having the sixth-largest increase in cases per capita when compared to hundreds of other “metro and micro” population areas throughout the United States. Compared to a week ago, the study found the Cape Girardeau area’s coronavirus case rate had more than doubled.
The study also ranked two other Missouri population areas in the top 20 of the nation’s fastest-growing number of coronavirus cases: Farmington, which ranked fourth and Warrensburg at No. 17.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Tuesday reported 19 new confirmed coronavirus cases among county residents, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 1,389 since March.
Of the 19 new confirmed cases, 13 are Cape Girardeau residents, four live in Jackson, while the remaining two live elsewhere in the county.
The number of Cape Girardeau County residents who had recovered from the virus increased by 25 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries in the county to 1,115. There have also been 15 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, but none since last week.
Cape Girardeau County had 259 active cases as of Tuesday, down from 265 on Monday.
Southeast Missouri State University has reported 11 new cases of coronavirus among its students Monday, bringing the total number of students diagnosed with the virus to 59 since Aug. 12.
Bollinger County on Tuesday reported an additional 29 confirmed cases, bringing the county’s total of confirmed and probable cases to 324 since March. Bollinger County has reported one coronavirus-related fatality.
The health department in Scott County on Tuesday reported 24 new positive cases and 18 recoveries among county residents. Scott County currently has 128 active cases to go along with 624 residents who have recovered and 14 COVID-19 deaths.
In New Madrid County, health officials Tuesday reported five new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases there to 476, 25 of which are active. Eleven residents of New Madrid County have been listed as coronavirus fatalities since March.
Perry County did not report new data Tuesday, but from Saturday through Monday, the county reported 35 new confirmed cases and five probable cases, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases in that county to 589. Through Monday, Perry County has had 491 recovered cases and four deaths while 94 cases remain active.
The Southern Seven Health Department on Tuesday reported five new COVID-19 cases in Illinois’ seven southernmost counties. The cases including one woman in her 30s in Alexander County, one man in his 50s in Hardin County, a female between the ages of 10 and 19 and a man in his 20s in Massac County, and a woman in her 40s in Pulaski County.
County-by-county totals in the Southern Seven Health Department’s region as of Tuesday were:
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, in cooperation with the Missouri National Guard and local health authorities, will host a free COVID-19 testing event next week in Cape Girardeau. The testing, which will be by appointment only, is scheduled for 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sept. 25 in Arena Park.
Appointments may be scheduled online through the DHSS website, www.health.mo.gov/communitytest.
Cape Girardeau County remains under a face-mask order issued two months ago by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.
The mask mandate and whether it should be continued will be discussed by the health department’s board of trustees when the board meets next week. The public meeting is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Due to time limitations at the meeting, the board is requiring all public comments to be submitted prior to the meeting through a form on the health department’s website, www.cgcohealthdept.com. To access the form, go to the “Board Meeting Information” link on the right side of the page and look for the Survey Monkey link under the date, time and location information for the next board meeting. Comments may be submitted through the website until 4:30 p.m. Monday.
