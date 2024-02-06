Study: Cape coronavirus case rate among nation's fastest growing

A new study released Tuesday states Cape Girardeau has one of the fastest-growing COVID-19 case rates in the nation.

The study, conducted and published by The New York Times, ranked the Cape Girardeau area as having the sixth-largest increase in cases per capita when compared to hundreds of other “metro and micro” population areas throughout the United States. Compared to a week ago, the study found the Cape Girardeau area’s coronavirus case rate had more than doubled.

The study also ranked two other Missouri population areas in the top 20 of the nation’s fastest-growing number of coronavirus cases: Farmington, which ranked fourth and Warrensburg at No. 17.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Tuesday reported 19 new confirmed coronavirus cases among county residents, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 1,389 since March.

Of the 19 new confirmed cases, 13 are Cape Girardeau residents, four live in Jackson, while the remaining two live elsewhere in the county.

The number of Cape Girardeau County residents who had recovered from the virus increased by 25 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries in the county to 1,115. There have also been 15 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, but none since last week.

Cape Girardeau County had 259 active cases as of Tuesday, down from 265 on Monday.

Southeast Missouri State University has reported 11 new cases of coronavirus among its students Monday, bringing the total number of students diagnosed with the virus to 59 since Aug. 12.

Nearby Missouri counties

Bollinger County on Tuesday reported an additional 29 confirmed cases, bringing the county’s total of confirmed and probable cases to 324 since March. Bollinger County has reported one coronavirus-related fatality.

The health department in Scott County on Tuesday reported 24 new positive cases and 18 recoveries among county residents. Scott County currently has 128 active cases to go along with 624 residents who have recovered and 14 COVID-19 deaths.

In New Madrid County, health officials Tuesday reported five new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases there to 476, 25 of which are active. Eleven residents of New Madrid County have been listed as coronavirus fatalities since March.