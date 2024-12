Patty Herod and her granddaughters, Lexie Bard, center, and Brooke Bard, walk to the car Thursday after the twins’ first day in first grade at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau.

Patty Herod and her granddaughters, Lexie Bard, center, and Brooke Bard, walk to the car Thursday after the twins’ first day in first grade at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. The school has about 400 students enrolled in kindergarten through fourth grade. Fred Lynch