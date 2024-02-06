Students make their own scripts in Brick Road Productions

At Brick Road Productions, students aren’t just performing—they’re running the show. The student-led theater company allows SEMO students to write, direct, and produce their own shows.

Brick Road Production is only in its third season. It has produced plays, musicals, cabarets and dance performances. Some of the most recent shows they have put on are “The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals,” “Forevermore,” “Powerplay,” “Diva’s Through the Decades” and most recently, “Queer Valentine’s Day Stories.”

Kait Dexter, BFA musical theater and TV film double major and creative director of Brick Road Productions, said Brick Road Productions is essential for getting students extra experience outside of what Dobbins Conservatory can provide.

“With SEMO conservatory, there's only a certain amount of shows that they can do, only a certain amount of people they can cast. What we want to do is we want to add on to that,” Dexter said. “If students aren't able to be a part of the SEMO season, they have another opportunity to be part of the Brick Road season.”

A student performs in Brick Road Production's "Queer Valentines Day." Photo by McKenzie Nelson

Senior BFA musical theater Syd Gregory has been a performer, director and choreographer in Brick Road Productions since they were founded last Spring. They said Brick Road Productions is a unique experience because of how frequently they can perform.

“There are not a lot of schools that have as active of student organizations and student-created and produced theater,” Gregory said. “A lot of schools that have student-produced work is one or two [shows] a year, and saying that we can do like five shows in a semester that are like fully produced productions is something that not a lot of places have.”

Additionally, Brick Road Productions gives students the opportunity to learn how to plan, finance and market an upcoming performance.

Executive producer of Brick Road Productions and Senior Musical Theater major Josh Neighbors said the Music Conservatory did not give Brick Road a large budget, so they had to find ways to generate revenue through ticket sales and donations to keep producing shows.