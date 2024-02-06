Students give tips for attracting talent to area

When it comes to inspiring the next generation, who could give better advice than the next generation themselves?

That was the prevailing line of thought during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly First Friday Coffee event Friday, Jan. 5.

Eight students were invited to a roundtable discussion, two each from four area high schools.

Maggie Piper, the chamber's marketing and communications specialist, hosted the discussion, asking the students questions about their career aspirations and what groups in the region can do to help young people with their goals.

Participating high school students were Skye Livesay and Avery Criblez from Cape Central; Hanssell Padilla-Varela and Maeson Renshaw from Saxony Lutheran; Lilly Stockard and Lucas Bonnegent from Jackson Senior; and Vita Galati and Jake Coalter from Notre Dame Regional.

A main point of the conversation was brainstorming ways for groups to help students with their careers. Job shadowing, internships and career fairs were all seen as positive ways for students to learn about the jobs available in the region.

Coalter said if more businesses tried to attract student workers in high school, it would make it easier for them to figure out what kinds of careers they want to pursue.

Other students felt the same way.