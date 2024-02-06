Student Santas serve those in need with Christmas dinner

For 14 years, Student Santas has been working to make children’s Christmas wishes come true. When a child in need writes a letter to Student Santas, the not-for-profit works with parents to best deliver whatever is at the top of their child’s wish list.

Founded by Jennifer Icaza-Gast, Student Santas serves the community through donations, service and an annual Christmas dinner. A professor of speech at Southeast Missouri State University, Icaza-Gast began by offering extra credit to students who brought toy donations to her class. Student Santas — as the not-for-profit organization was soon to be called — expanded to include a community toy drive and Christmas meal.

To date, Student Santas has donated more than 200,000 toys and served a warm meal to some 1,500 people on Christmas Day. Icaza-Gast said the organization has benefited more than 25,000 children in the State of Missouri over the past 14 years.

In December, Student Santas hosted its annual dinner at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Some 300 community members, as well as 100 volunteers, ate a meal together on Christmas. The meal was donated by Century Casino Cape Girardeau, while dessert and food preparation was provided by The Southerner restaurant. Icaza-Gast said this was the fifth year Student Santas has hosted a dinner, which not only includes a meal but also music, photos with Santa, and gifts for children.

In addition to the 2019 dinner, Icaza-Gast said the annual toy drive provides gifts to be given to area children. Community members may donate toys and clothing to the organization to be sorted and later selected for families, or may “adopt” a specific family in need.