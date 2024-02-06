Student Santas looking forward to 16th year of helping during holidays

"I'm just not the type that tries to ask for any kind of help and everything like that. I just try my best to make my boys happy because I'm the one that they kind of count on, but for someone to be out there and want to help us. I mean, it was just amazing," Williams said.

Since the organization has been around for over a decade, Gast said she has donors make it part of their Christmas tradition. Some of the students who were part of it from the start still do it every year, and those who were helped during a difficult time one year, volunteer to do it another year once they got back on their feet.

Gast's family has "adopted" a family in need every year to provide what they might need. Her daughter, Laurel Gast, 10, said her favorite part of the experience is seeing people's smiles when they deliver the donations.

When asked about a particularly special experience while taking part in the organization, Laurel said, "We went to the parking lot, and there was this lady that didn't have a home. And it was really sad. And she didn't have any presents for her 18-year-old son. And they didn't have much food. So we brought her food, and we bought her some gifts for her 18-year-old son."

In recent years, Student Santas has also been able to provide a Christmas Day meal. After receiving a letter from a young boy who just asked for a nice meal on Christmas, Gast was inspired to provide a Christmas feast for hundreds of those in need. Century Casino Cape Girardeau has donated and provided the food for the occasion every year.

Looking into the future, Gast hopes to extend the act of giving during other holidays such as Easter and Thanksgiving, and keep expanding the organization's capabilities.

"We feel good to give to people and it feels amazing to be able to help others, and so once you get a little taste of it, you want to do that again. And so I continue to do this every year and I will continue to do this over the years," Gast said.

Families can send a letter with the child's age, gender and items they want and need, as well as a bit about the circumstances surrounding the family. A working phone number and address is also required. Letters can be mailed to Student Santas at P.O. BOX 641, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702.