Student gives $11K in new bikes to soldiers' children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- In recent years, Christmas hasn't quite felt the same for Garrett Litherland. There was something missing.

"I thought it was because I wasn't a little kid anymore," he said.

Eventually, the 16-year-old figured out one of his favorite parts of the holiday was helping with a charity started by his father that provided new bicycles to the children of men and women serving in the military.

"It was cool," he said. "I got to go to the base and deliver the bikes. It was a lot of fun."

During its 15-year run, the charity started in the early 1990s raised enough money to give away an estimated $400,000 in custom-built bicycles to children at Whiteman Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood.

The Svitak Bicycle Benefit, as it later was called, was named for Joplin, Missouri, native Sgt. Phil Svitak, a member of the Army Special Air Operations, the Nightstalkers. An avid cyclist, he was killed during a 2002 mission in Afghanistan.

"Christmas can be hard on some of the young enlisted families," said Dave Litherland, who started the annual effort in Columbia, Missouri, before relocating to Springfield. "It's a way of saying thanks to the military."

Reluctantly, the effort went on hiatus a few years ago.

"With the demands of the season and three boys involved in every event known to man, I let the charity stop four years ago," he said. "For at least the last three years, Garrett has been on my case to restart the event -- finally pronouncing he would do it on his own."

Dave Litherland said he was skeptical, but his son was determined.

"I assumed he would raise a few hundred dollars and that I would be on the hook to fund a reasonable number of bikes," he said.