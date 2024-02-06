Student falls from SEMO shuttle back door

Officials with the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety and Cape County Private Ambulance employees respond to the scene of a shuttle accident Monday along Normal Avenue in Cape Girardeau. ...

Officials with the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety and Cape County Private Ambulance employees respond to the scene of a shuttle accident Monday along Normal Avenue in Cape Girardeau. The victim said she fell from the university’s green shuttle and sustained injuries to her head and knee after the back door opened unexpectedly. BEN MATTHEWS