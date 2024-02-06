Student creates mural to commemorate coronavirus pandemic

Tenth-grader Khamani Rutherford, 15, is in the third week of developing a mural about the COVID-19 pandemic on the walls of Central Academy in Cape Girardeau that will outlast the pandemic and be a reminder of this time to future students who walk the halls.

Khamani said the message of his piece is the pandemic affects certain people more than others.

“It’s the good and the bad, and eventually it will go away,” he said in reference to the opposing sides of the painting and how it represents the pandemic and the way he feels about it.

He is depicted in the faces of the painting, with an addition of his friend, Justin, on the far left.

Khamani said he has been changing the mural as he creates it. He said the specs of green were added on to represent virus particles. He also decided to add purple where the cool and warm colors meet in the middle.