NewsOctober 23, 2020

Student creates mural to commemorate coronavirus pandemic

Tenth-grader Khamani Rutherford, 15, is in the third week of developing a mural about the COVID-19 pandemic on the walls of Central Academy in Cape Girardeau that will outlast the pandemic and be a reminder of this time to future students who walk the halls...

Sarah Yenesel
Khamani Rutherford, 15, works on his mural project that expresses his perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday at Central Academy in Cape Girardeau.
Khamani Rutherford, 15, works on his mural project that expresses his perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday at Central Academy in Cape Girardeau.

Tenth-grader Khamani Rutherford, 15, is in the third week of developing a mural about the COVID-19 pandemic on the walls of Central Academy in Cape Girardeau that will outlast the pandemic and be a reminder of this time to future students who walk the halls.

Khamani said the message of his piece is the pandemic affects certain people more than others.

“It’s the good and the bad, and eventually it will go away,” he said in reference to the opposing sides of the painting and how it represents the pandemic and the way he feels about it.

He is depicted in the faces of the painting, with an addition of his friend, Justin, on the far left.

Khamani said he has been changing the mural as he creates it. He said the specs of green were added on to represent virus particles. He also decided to add purple where the cool and warm colors meet in the middle.

Khamani Rutherford, 15, works on his mural project that expresses his perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic at Central Academy in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
Khamani Rutherford, 15, works on his mural project that expresses his perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic at Central Academy in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
He has received direction from his teacher, Lawrence Brookings, who teaches the class the project is for, and local artist Malcolm McCrae.

McCrae visited Central Academy on Oct. 14 to volunteer his time and donate some paint. Khamani said McCrae helped him, especially with the three-dimensional elements.

McCrae posted to Facebook about his visit, which stated, “I was so inspired by his story and his commitment to art and creativity. I gave him some pointers, but he gave me motivation.”

“We are really proud of Khamani and his work,” said Zech Payne, director of Central Academy,

Payne acknowledged Khamani’s hard work and that it has been inspiring to other students. Payne said students have asked to become more involved in art after seeing Khamani’s work.

Brookings could not be reached for comment.

Local News
