Student advocates for disability awareness on campus, in community

Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Southeast Arrow.

What began as a few Facebook posts has turned into a movement to raise disability awareness on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University and within the local community.

Southeast senior Kayla Patek was born three months premature, causing her to be legally blind, have night blindness, nearsightedness and congenital cataracts, along with multiple other visual impairments. Patek also underwent brain surgeries as a child.

Fast forward 25 years, Patek said she lives her life as an optimist and is looking to instill "positive changes" on campus and in the community.

She has given multiple presentations on campus and is working with facilities management and upper administration to make campus more accessible. She also gave a presentation at an Oct. 16 Cape Girardeau City Council meeting regarding sidewalk issues in downtown Cape Girardeau and traffic signs for Normal Avenue.

Southeast Missouri State University senior Kayla Patek speaks to the Cape Girardeau City Council about the local accessibility for the disabled community Oct. 16 in Cape Girardeau. Submitted by Brandon Gassei

Patek's advocacy started in April when she posted the first and now-infamous photo of a car parked in the middle of the crosswalk outside the University Center on the Living at Southeast Facebook page -- a public group that exists as a resource for university students and staff to network and share information.

She said she felt inclined to post the photo because of how unsafe it is and how frustrating it can be for a visually impaired student. At first, Patek said she felt people weren't taking her seriously.

"[People on the page] were sarcastic or mean, or like they didn't think it was a big deal," Patek said. "You don't realize how important this is to somebody [who is] visually impaired, and they have a different ability than you do."

While she said she did have some support and people who stood up for her on the page, those negative responses actually motivated her to keep making the posts.

"I was too stubborn and determined," Patek said. "Even though those sarcastic, laughing people got on my nerves so bad, I was going to figure out a way to get them to change their perspective."