Structure fire Thursday on Main Street in Cape

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responds to a small fire Thursday at an abandoned house at 1207 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Firefighters arrived about 1:20 p.m. and used a preconnected hose from a truck to extinguish the fire in about five minutes. Capt. Quentin Gaither said firefighters have yet to determine the cause of the fire, but no utilities were connected to the house, and there was no evidence anyone had been inside in some time. The cause of the fire was under investigation Thursday. Gaither said a report would be available today.