February 20, 2020

Structure fire in 1900 block of Grandview Street in Cape

Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1900 block of Grandview Street on Wednesday. The working fire was dispatched at 8:14 a.m. as an all-station call and responding firefighters contained the bedroom blaze within 10 minutes, according to Cape Girardeau fire Capt. Kelly Allen...

Southeast Missourian

Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1900 block of Grandview Street on Wednesday.

The working fire was dispatched at 8:14 a.m. as an all-station call and responding firefighters contained the bedroom blaze within 10 minutes, according to Cape Girardeau fire Capt. Kelly Allen.

Allen said the fire destroyed many belongings in the bedroom, and the smoke caused moderate damage throughout the house.

No one was injured during the incident, Allen said, and the cause of the fire has not been identified at this time.

