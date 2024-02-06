Strong work ethic, friends serve cook at Jackson Middle School well

Dorris Peters recently celebrated her 85th birthday with one of her favorite meals — orange chicken from the cafeteria at Jackson Middle School.

Peters has been a cook at Jackson Middle School for 14 years and before that she was a custodian for the Jackson School District and the school in Burfordville. In all, Peters has spent 51 years working for public schools in Missouri.

Even so, as far as Peters is concerned, retirement is still a long way off.

"As long as the Lord gives me strength and keeps blessing me, I'll keep working. I enjoy it," she said.

Karen Sander, Child Nutrition director for Jackson School District, said she would love to have 10 more just like Dorris Peters.

"She's such a blessing," Sander said. "She has a work ethic you don't see in younger people. You can tell she likes being here because she comes in early just to eat breakfast with the rest of the kitchen staff."

Peters said she learned her work ethic from growing up on her family's farm in Burfordville.

"I was the oldest in the family, so I had to work," Peters said. "That's just part of my nature. You don't sit around and do nothing. You find something to do. I'm better satisfied if I'm busy than if I'm not doing anything."

That's why Sander said she didn't hesitate to hire Dorris' younger sister, Marcella Peters.

"I knew that spirit of hard work was in the blood," Sander said. "Marcella retired after 35 years at a bank and she called me one day and said, 'I want exactly what my Sissy has.'"

Marcella is five years younger than her sister who she said, "works a circle around me." Marcella said she was surprised at how hard working in the school cafeteria was compared to what she was used to at a bank.

"Dorris asked me how I like working in the kitchen and I said, 'Well, it's stand up, shut up and serve up,'" Marcella said. "I was used to sitting, I was used to talking, and I was used to counting money. It was quite a change coming here, but it's all right."

Dorris said it was good to be able to work with her sister and see her every day because they have been so close their whole lives.