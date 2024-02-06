Strong start to fundraising effort for Twain properties

HANNIBAL, Mo. -- An effort to raise money to improve the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum in the author's hometown of Hannibal is off to a strong start.
The Hannibal Courier-Post reported just six weeks into the effort, the fundraising campaign already has raised 75 percent of its $600,000 goal. That was aided by an anonymous $100,000 donation.
Twain was born Samuel Clemens in Florida, Missouri, in 1835, and moved to Hannibal as a boy. Many of his most famous works are based on his life in Hannibal.
Executive director Henry Sweets said the money will be used to complete renovations for a building near the home where Twain grew up and to upgrade exhibits.
