December 4, 2017
Strong start to fundraising effort for Twain properties
Associated Press

HANNIBAL, Mo. -- An effort to raise money to improve the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum in the author's hometown of Hannibal is off to a strong start.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reported just six weeks into the effort, the fundraising campaign already has raised 75 percent of its $600,000 goal. That was aided by an anonymous $100,000 donation.

Twain was born Samuel Clemens in Florida, Missouri, in 1835, and moved to Hannibal as a boy. Many of his most famous works are based on his life in Hannibal.

Executive director Henry Sweets said the money will be used to complete renovations for a building near the home where Twain grew up and to upgrade exhibits.

Information from: Hannibal Courier-Post, http://www.hannibal.net


