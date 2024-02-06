Strong finish pushes SEMO District Fair attendance past 2021

This story is updated to correct the name of the Fair Board vice president quoted in the article.

The Sept. 10 to 17 SEMO District Fair saw a 2.2% year-to-year increase in admissions over 2021, according to information newly released by the Fair Board.

Fair admissions totaled 82,887 last month compared to 80,637 in 2021.

"Attendance was behind (last year) going into the last Friday and Saturday (but) we had a strong end to the fair, which I attribute to the truck and tractor pull and the demolition derby," said Dustin Richardson, Fair Board vice president.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 66 food stands operated during the eight-day fair, a lower number than in previous years.

Richardson said this reduction was planned.

"Vendor sites were cut back by design to 'open up' the fairgrounds and allow for more areas for sitting or standing to reduce congestion," said Richardson, adding a few vendors did cancel, "but this is normal to have a couple not make it every year."