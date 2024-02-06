Strip down, saddle up: Naked bikers hit Philadelphia streets

PHILADELPHIA -- Hundreds of bicyclists have been caught with their pants down -- and their shirts and underwear off, too. The cyclists gathered Saturday to disrobe before saddling up and setting off on the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride. About 3,000 riders pedal a 10-mile course around the City of Brotherly Love. The ride is to promote positive body image, advocate for the safety of cyclists and protest dependence on fossil fuels. --Associated Press...