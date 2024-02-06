News July 16, 2021

Strike up the Band

French horn players in the Jackson Municipal Band perform Thursday at the Nick Leist Memorial Bandshell in Jackson City Park in Jackson. Whitewater Bluegrass Band joined the Jackson Municipal Band on Thursday as Southeast Missouri residents in lawn chairs and on blankets sat in the park enjoying the performance of upbeat tunes, consisting of a mix of old traditional and new music. More photos are in a gallery at www.semissourian.com.