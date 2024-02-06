Stricter anti-smoking laws sought in St. Charles, St. Louis

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- Anti-smoking advocates are pushing for a countywide ban in St. Charles County, and activists in neighboring St. Louis County are considering a push for a stricter law.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported health groups in St. Charles County have launched an initiative petition drive. The goal is a ballot measure Nov. 6.

Anti-smoking activists in St. Louis County may mount a petition campaign for a public vote also on Nov. 6 to end exemptions in its 7-year-old ban, including those allowing smoking in some bars and casinos.

Supporters say reducing exposure to secondhand smoke helps reduce heart disease, cancer and strokes.

"It's time to close the gaps in current law because everyone deserves the right to breathe smoke-free air no matter where they live, work and play," said Karen Englert, Missouri governmental relations director for the American Heart Association. The organization donated $355,000 to the newly formed Committee for a Healthy Community set up to help pay for the St. Charles County drive and its possible St. Louis County counterpart.

Opponents say the restrictions unfairly infringe on the rights of businesses and their customers to make their own choices.

"Business owners ought to be able to run their businesses the way they see fit," said Carl Bearden, a former Republican state representative who helped block the St. Charles County Council's 2012 plan to put a ban on the ballot. "Customers ought to be able to go where they want to go."

The new St. Charles County proposal would prohibit smoking in all enclosed public places -- bars, restaurants, stores, the casino, hotels, motels and membership clubs. It also would include vehicles owned, leased or operated by an employer. It would impose a 15-foot limit away from buildings for those smoking outside.