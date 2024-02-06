All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 25, 2019

Strickland will plan lights for Jackson soccer park

A plan to install lighting in Jackson's soccer park is moving ahead, after action by the Board of Aldermen at Wednesday's meeting. Parks and recreation director Shane Anderson told the board at the Jan. 7 meeting donations were coming in for the project, $105,000 from Jackson Area Organized Soccer Association (JAOSA) for the lights themselves and another $8,000 from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) for equipment and labor to install them, but that doesn't cover the entire scope of the project.. ...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

A plan to install lighting in Jackson's soccer park is moving ahead, after action by the Board of Aldermen at Wednesday's meeting.

Parks and recreation director Shane Anderson told the board at the Jan. 7 meeting donations were coming in for the project, $105,000 from Jackson Area Organized Soccer Association (JAOSA) for the lights themselves and another $8,000 from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) for equipment and labor to install them, but that doesn't cover the entire scope of the project.

An engineering study is needed to determine placement of the lighting and to figure materials needs, such as conduit, cables and other peripherals, Anderson said.

The soccer park opened in 2005, Anderson said, and in 2016, in a donation project with JAOSA, one field was lit.

Anderson emphasized this plan, to light the remaining five fields, will go in phases, and is still in the works.

Tony Koeller, president of JAOSA, said he's passionate about the sport, having played in JAOSA himself as a child, and now, his children play in the league.

Koeller said soccer is a great complementary sport, especially in a football town, as Jackson is.

"Soccer helps players be better at just about any sport," Koeller said.

Koeller said the league serves about 1,200 children each year, between recreation and travel teams.

The large field now lit is heavily used, Koeller said -- too heavily.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"People want the space when other people have it reserved," Koeller said, noting two travel teams already have gone elsewhere due to lack of available practice space.

Koeller said the donations of the lights and the labor were great, but there were added costs he'd just found out about.

High-voltage cable, new transformers to accommodate the load, conduit, switches, poles and other items will need to be installed, Koeller said.

And, said city administrator Jim Roach, an engineering plan will be necessary to determine the materials list and the actual work needed.

"I think it's exciting," Roach said at the Jan. 7 meeting.

At Wednesday's board meeting, the aldermen approved $11,700 to Strickland Engineering to create the engineering plan.

In the study session Wednesday, Anderson said he anticipated meeting with electric utilities director Don Schuette and Brian Strickland with Strickland Engineering "soon" to work on the plan, giving an anticipated delivery date of said plan as March 31.

Roach noted there is likely to be more fine-tuning of the plan, but that he felt it was important to update the aldermen.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing studen...
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy