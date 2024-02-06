Strickland will plan lights for Jackson soccer park

A plan to install lighting in Jackson's soccer park is moving ahead, after action by the Board of Aldermen at Wednesday's meeting.
Parks and recreation director Shane Anderson told the board at the Jan. 7 meeting donations were coming in for the project, $105,000 from Jackson Area Organized Soccer Association (JAOSA) for the lights themselves and another $8,000 from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) for equipment and labor to install them, but that doesn't cover the entire scope of the project.
An engineering study is needed to determine placement of the lighting and to figure materials needs, such as conduit, cables and other peripherals, Anderson said.
The soccer park opened in 2005, Anderson said, and in 2016, in a donation project with JAOSA, one field was lit.
Anderson emphasized this plan, to light the remaining five fields, will go in phases, and is still in the works.
Tony Koeller, president of JAOSA, said he's passionate about the sport, having played in JAOSA himself as a child, and now, his children play in the league.
Koeller said soccer is a great complementary sport, especially in a football town, as Jackson is.
"Soccer helps players be better at just about any sport," Koeller said.
Koeller said the league serves about 1,200 children each year, between recreation and travel teams.
The large field now lit is heavily used, Koeller said -- too heavily.
"People want the space when other people have it reserved," Koeller said, noting two travel teams already have gone elsewhere due to lack of available practice space.
Koeller said the donations of the lights and the labor were great, but there were added costs he'd just found out about.
High-voltage cable, new transformers to accommodate the load, conduit, switches, poles and other items will need to be installed, Koeller said.
And, said city administrator Jim Roach, an engineering plan will be necessary to determine the materials list and the actual work needed.
"I think it's exciting," Roach said at the Jan. 7 meeting.
At Wednesday's board meeting, the aldermen approved $11,700 to Strickland Engineering to create the engineering plan.
In the study session Wednesday, Anderson said he anticipated meeting with electric utilities director Don Schuette and Brian Strickland with Strickland Engineering "soon" to work on the plan, giving an anticipated delivery date of said plan as March 31.
Roach noted there is likely to be more fine-tuning of the plan, but that he felt it was important to update the aldermen.
