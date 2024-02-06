Stretch of Broadway to close for sewer repairs

Sewer repairs will force the closure of a two-block stretch of Broadway, starting Wednesday and extending through Nov. 8, city officials said Monday.

The street will be closed to eastbound and westbound traffic from North Lorimier to North Middle streets, said Andrew Stone, traffic operations manager for the city's public works department.

Dutch Enterprises will perform the sewer repairs, which are being done in connection with the renovation of the H-H Building, Stone said.