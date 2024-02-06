Stretch of Broadway to close for sewer repairs

Sewer repairs will force the closure of a two-block stretch of Broadway, starting Wednesday and extending through Nov. 8, city officials said Monday.
The street will be closed to eastbound and westbound traffic from North Lorimier to North Middle streets, said Andrew Stone, traffic operations manager for the city's public works department.
Dutch Enterprises will perform the sewer repairs, which are being done in connection with the renovation of the H-H Building, Stone said.
A development group is converting the structure into a Marriott "Courtyard" Hotel.
Stone said the sewer repairs will be paid for by the developer, along with replacing street pavement. Detour signs will be posted, he said.
While the work will prevent street parking along that section of Broadway while repairs are being made, Stone said most of the businesses have parking available behind their buildings.
