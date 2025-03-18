At nearly 90 minutes long, the Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, March 17, delved into numerous topics.

The meeting began with Mayor Dwain Hahs presenting two proclamation certificates. The first went to Alix Gasser, executive director of the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence, a child advocacy center. This marked April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Jackson.

Hahs also presented Parks and Recreation director Jason Lipe with a proclamation for Jackson being named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.

Several payments also appeared on the agenda, all of which the aldermen approved. They allotted $50,289.96 to Penzel Construction Company of Jackson for work on Jackson Fire Station No. 1 and $63,000 to Robert Boitnott Painting of Cape Girardeau for power plant equipment painting.

The aldermen also renewed a contract with Metro-Ag Injection Systems of Breese, Illinois, to remove biosolids, or sludge, from Jackson’s wastewater treatment plant. This new contract would last for one year, until April 2026, and would cost the city 7.2 cents per gallon of sludge removed in spring and fall cleanings and 7.6 cents per gallon during the summer.

Study session

During their lengthy study session, the aldermen discussed two issues related to roads by the city’s schools. One was a request from a resident to raise speed limits outside of school hours on Oak Street by Jackson Junior High School. The other was for the Jackson School District to take over a portion of West Madison Street to construct a more secure entrance for the football stadium.