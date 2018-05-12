Street work 12/5/18

The westbound 1800 block of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane due to street repairs, the city announced Tuesday.
Work began Tuesday evening and is expected to last one week, weather permitting.
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this work zone.
