Street Level asks Cape officials to consider funds for homeless

A local not-for-profit organization is hoping to lobby the City of Cape Girardeau to build a homeless shelter.

Street Level is focused on providing help and outreach to homeless individuals in Cape Girardeau. The ultimate goal for the organization is to get a shelter in place in the city, founder Allison Miles said. Currently there is no full-time shelter in Cape Girardeau.

The organization started two years ago with Miles and her car. She would collect supplies and make Facebook posts and travel around to provide homeless individuals with them. Through a connection with McKenzie Eston, a director at large for Street Level, Miles began collaborating with Cynthia Durgan, the organization's secretary, last winter to form the current version of the organization.

Miles, Durgan and Eston said providing a shelter is a public issue that requires government solutions, not simply a task for charitable organizations to undertake.

Kenneth Haskin, city manager, said in a statement via text Thursday that it is not the policy of the city government to create or operate a homeless shelter. He said state grants to private organizations have created resources for vulnerable individuals.

"Since these resources exist and due to the restrictions and difficulty of using public funds, the City's policy has been to refer people in need to these resources," Haskin said in the statement. "A change to the City's policy would have to be dictated by the citizens of Cape Girardeau."

At the Aug. 5 Cape Girardeau City Council meeting, various group members spoke in support of a shelter during the public comment period of the meeting. Street Level volunteers submitted a formal proposal to council members outlining their organization's argument for why they feel a shelter is necessary.

City council members at the meeting disagreed over ways to spend the remaining $1.4 million in unallocated American Rescue Plan Act funds. Council members Shannon Truxel and Tameka Randle recommended using the funds to aid "vulnerable communities," such as lower-income residents and homeless individuals.

Council members Robbie Guard and Mark Bliss argued the funds should be used for streets and public safety first and some should be kept in reserve. The city should utilize the federal money to pay down its debt, council member Nate Thomas said.

Section 18.5 of the Cape Girardeau municipal code prohibits people to sleep overnight on public land, including city parks. A new Missouri law signed by Gov. Mike Parson in June will make it illegal to sleep on state land and will take effect Jan. 1.

Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder -- senator for the 32nd district and the bill's original sponsor -- said in a news release announcing the passage of the law that it is designed to target what she sees as the root causes of homelessness -- mental health and addiction.

"The bill bans on-street camping in public areas and seeks to relocate homeless individuals to facilities where treatment is available," Thompson Rehder said in the release.

The senator said the housing first model for helping homeless populations has failed.

Rep. Bruce DeGroot -- a sponsor of companion legislation -- said in the same release the new law is a "cost-effective and compassionate manner" to help homeless populations.

The new law also leans on municipalities to create shelters or short term housing for homeless people. Durgan said the state and city policies make it "illegal for homeless people to exist" in Cape Girardeau.