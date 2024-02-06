The northbound lane of Caruthers Avenue in Cape Girardeau, from Independence Street to Broadway, will be closed to traffic for up to three weeks for street construction, city officials said.

The lane will be closed starting Monday, said Andrew Stone, traffic-operations manager for the public-works department.

Once the northbound lane reopens, the southbound lane will be shut down to allow for other sections of the street to be replaced, he said.

The southbound work likely will take about two weeks to complete, Stone said.

Nip Kelley Equipment Co. is the contractor on the project, which is part of $1.95 million in neighborhood street repairs planned for 2017. Kelley crews recently completed replacement of concrete streets in the Ashland Hills/Carolewood Drive neighborhood on the city’s west side.

The replacement of deteriorating sections of concrete streets with a new rock base and new concrete is part of the voter-approved transportation trust fund program, city officials said.

Stone said the street work also will include replacement of various sidewalk ramps and street crossings.