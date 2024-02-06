All sections
NewsJune 2, 2017

Street construction to close Caruthers Avenue to traffic starting Monday

Street construction to close Caruthers Avenue to traffic starting Monday

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

The northbound lane of Caruthers Avenue in Cape Girardeau, from Independence Street to Broadway, will be closed to traffic for up to three weeks for street construction, city officials said.

The lane will be closed starting Monday, said Andrew Stone, traffic-operations manager for the public-works department.

Once the northbound lane reopens, the southbound lane will be shut down to allow for other sections of the street to be replaced, he said.

The southbound work likely will take about two weeks to complete, Stone said.

Nip Kelley Equipment Co. is the contractor on the project, which is part of $1.95 million in neighborhood street repairs planned for 2017. Kelley crews recently completed replacement of concrete streets in the Ashland Hills/Carolewood Drive neighborhood on the city’s west side.

The replacement of deteriorating sections of concrete streets with a new rock base and new concrete is part of the voter-approved transportation trust fund program, city officials said.

Stone said the street work also will include replacement of various sidewalk ramps and street crossings.

Performing the street work on Caruthers now will pose less of a traffic issue because school is out, Stone said.

Cape Girardeau Central Middle School and Central Junior High School are on Caruthers Avenue.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Pertinent address:

Caruthers Avenue and Independence Street, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Caruthers Avenue and Broadway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

