Street closure planned to repair water line leak

A section of North High Street in Jackson, also known as U.S. 61, will be closed from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting, so city crews can repair a leaking water line that has recently caused water to spill onto the pavement.
The closure will extend from the roundabout at Hope Street and East Main Street and continue north to the intersectino of West Independence Street (State Route D).
The designated truck route along U.S. 61 will be detoured onto Farmington Road as a north/south corridor through Jackson. Local traffic and residents within the construction area will still have access to their residences during the road closure. Local traffic will also be able to access businesses, churches and other public facilities such as the Jackson City Park and the post office.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the construction area if possible.
More information is available by contacting the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300 or visiting the city's website, www.jacksonmo.org.
