Street closure planned to repair water line leak

The designated truck route along U.S. 61 will be detoured onto Farmington Road as a north/south corridor through Jackson. Local traffic and residents within the construction area will still have access to their residences during the road closure. Local traffic will also be able to access businesses, churches and other public facilities such as the Jackson City Park and the post office.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the construction area if possible.

More information is available by contacting the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300 or visiting the city's website, www.jacksonmo.org.