Strattman to step down as principal at St. Mary

Carol Strattman has announced she’s stepping down after 24 years as principal of St. Mary Cathedral School.

A celebration in her honor is planned for May 7.

She said she didn’t fully realize when she applied for the job she would serve in the role for decades or enjoy it as much as she has.

“I had been here 14 years, and I really loved St. Mary’s. Loved the families, loved the parish, loved the people that I taught with, and I guess I was just looking for a possible change where I could be of use to the whole school, rather than just the seventh grade,” she said. “I think I went into it very, very blind, thinking, ‘Hmm, what does a principal do all day?’ Well, I found out.”

She said she had known she wanted to be an educator since she was a student herself in Perryville, Missouri. So after teaching for a few years — in places including Jefferson City and Australia — she took a job teaching seventh grade at St. Mary.

Principal Carol Strattman poses for a photo inside of St. Mary Cathedral School on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. She will be retiring after 24 years. Andrew J. Whitaker

At that time, Ellen Obermiller taught sixth grade at St. Mary and said Strattman quickly made a positive impact on the school.

“I really looked up to her as a mentor,” Obermiller said.

“She was always a very calm influence; I felt very comfortable around her. I felt I could voice any concerns or frustrations that I had, and she always brought me back down to the planet Earth.”

She said Strattman’s sense of humor and ability to empathize helped navigate situations affecting students, parents and teachers.

“She’s been in the thick of things with me, very difficult situations,” Obermiller said.

“We’ve been through a lot. In the midst of chaos, she can be level-headed and compassionate and figure out a way that is best for the student and the family, and it amazes me.”

Strattman said she did her best to continue doing that as principal, just on a larger scale.

“You see the whole school as a teacher in a classroom, but it’s a totally different perspective being principal,” she said.