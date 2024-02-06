Strattman to step down as principal at St. Mary

Carol Strattman has announced she’s stepping down after 24 years as principal of St. Mary Cathedral School.
A celebration in her honor is planned for May 7.
She said she didn’t fully realize when she applied for the job she would serve in the role for decades or enjoy it as much as she has.
“I had been here 14 years, and I really loved St. Mary’s. Loved the families, loved the parish, loved the people that I taught with, and I guess I was just looking for a possible change where I could be of use to the whole school, rather than just the seventh grade,” she said. “I think I went into it very, very blind, thinking, ‘Hmm, what does a principal do all day?’ Well, I found out.”
She said she had known she wanted to be an educator since she was a student herself in Perryville, Missouri. So after teaching for a few years — in places including Jefferson City and Australia — she took a job teaching seventh grade at St. Mary.
At that time, Ellen Obermiller taught sixth grade at St. Mary and said Strattman quickly made a positive impact on the school.
“I really looked up to her as a mentor,” Obermiller said.
“She was always a very calm influence; I felt very comfortable around her. I felt I could voice any concerns or frustrations that I had, and she always brought me back down to the planet Earth.”
She said Strattman’s sense of humor and ability to empathize helped navigate situations affecting students, parents and teachers.
“She’s been in the thick of things with me, very difficult situations,” Obermiller said.
“We’ve been through a lot. In the midst of chaos, she can be level-headed and compassionate and figure out a way that is best for the student and the family, and it amazes me.”
Strattman said she did her best to continue doing that as principal, just on a larger scale.
“You see the whole school as a teacher in a classroom, but it’s a totally different perspective being principal,” she said.
As principal, Strattman said she’s most proud of the work she did to facilitate the construction of a new building on the St. Mary campus, which was completed in 2010.
But personally, she said, the most meaningful thing she’ll take from the job is the relationships with the people of St. Mary.
“I think it’s the number of families. I feel I have touched their lives, and they have touched mine,” Strattman said.
“A huge number of families have come through the school in the 38 years I have been here.”
To teachers such as Obermiller, the work Strattman has done to expand food-pantry programs at St. Mary, English programs and tuition policy also has brought the school forward.
“We’re also very proud of our technology department, because Carol has seen to it that we are computer-savvy; that our students are able to use laptops, Chromebooks, PowerPoint, all those things,” Obermiller said. “It’s not just change for the sake of change. ... It’s important to her that we all feel connected — that we’re not just eighth grade, we’re St. Mary’s.”
Christine Ostendorf has been named to replace Strattman as principal, but Strattman said she’ll continue to be a part of the St. Mary community.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to have been at St. Mary’s for as long as I have and to have encountered the wonderful faculty and staff,” she said. “I feel very fortunate to have been able to do something for all these years that I truly love. Not everybody can say that.”
But if St. Mary is like a second family to her, she also said she looks forward to spending more of her free time with her actual family when she retires.
“My husband and I have some trips planned, and I have an awful lot of projects at home,” she said. “And I have five grandchildren that I can spend more time with now.”
