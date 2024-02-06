Strange, severe weather trends are on the way

Get your bread and milk while you can (maybe).

The National Weather Service in Paducah hosted a special weather advisory conference Friday morning, during which time they advised possible hazardous weather beginning Saturday morning.

According to Lead Meteorologist Justin Gibbs with the NWS, the area from Butler County all the way to western Kentucky will experience heavy rainfall through Saturday, and there is a potential risk of flash flooding.

“Poplar Bluff/Butler County is right on that line,” Gibbs explained. “We aren’t as concerned for that area right now, but if the radar changes, we will of course issue warnings for that area.

“But we do expect some rivers to flood in the entire storm watch area. Our main concern is water getting over roadways and washing them out. The primary area of concern at this time is western Kentucky.”