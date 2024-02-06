Storms knock out power for Cape customers

Several pockets of power outages affected several hundred Cape Girardeau residents Sunday, July 2, after a thunderstorm passed through the area in the afternoon.

According to Ameren Missouri, outages spread from the southwest portion of the city northeasterly, reaching Highway 177 and affecting about 300 customers.

Several dozen customers in Scott City were also without power.

Sunday's outages followed more widespread outages Saturday, July 1.

A severe thunderstorm that rolled through Cape Girardeau on Saturday afternoon resulted in about 1,500 customers losing power.

Ameren's website showed outages in two areas in the city.