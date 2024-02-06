Storms knock out power for Cape customers

Several pockets of power outages affected several hundred Cape Girardeau residents Sunday, July 2, after a thunderstorm passed through the area in the afternoon.
According to Ameren Missouri, outages spread from the southwest portion of the city northeasterly, reaching Highway 177 and affecting about 300 customers.
Several dozen customers in Scott City were also without power.
Sunday's outages followed more widespread outages Saturday, July 1.
A severe thunderstorm that rolled through Cape Girardeau on Saturday afternoon resulted in about 1,500 customers losing power.
Ameren's website showed outages in two areas in the city.
About 840 customers were without power on the extreme southwest corner of the city, west of Interstate 55.
About 700 customers were without power in the city's northeast quadrant, along Highway 177 and south of Lexington Avenue.
There were no estimates of when power would be restored.
There were other reports of Ameren customers without power in the area, but those outages affected only a few customers.
Perry County, Missouri, authorities reported minor damage in the county. A social media post from the sheriff's office said a power line had been downed and some trees had been uprooted.
A power line was reported down in Bollinger County, Missouri.
