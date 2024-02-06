Storms, high winds cause widespread power outages, topple trees

Thunderstorms packing high winds raced through Southeast Missouri on Thursday evening, downing trees and limbs and leaving thousands of people without power in Cape Girardeau County and parts of Scott County.

Power was still out for more than 700 people by midmorning Friday said Russ Burger, director of the Southeast Missouri region for Ameren Missouri.

Burger said Ameren crews and several contractors were at work restoring power, but it will likely be Saturday afternoon before all of the power will be back on.

Crew members of J.F. Electric put up new power lines Friday in Cape Girardeau. Kassi Jackson ~ Southeast Missourian

"We are diligently trying to get the lights on," he said, adding the utility is using drones to survey the damage.

High temperatures and humidity added to the challenge, Burger said.

"The heat is really taking a toll on them," he said of the utility crews.

Thursday nightï¿½s storm was just the latest in a series of storms with high winds that swept through the area this week, he said.

Burger blamed high winds for the outages. He estimated wind speeds of at least 50 mph.

A storm Tuesday evening left 7,000 people without power in Cape Girardeau County and northern Scott County, Burger said. Crews restored power.

But a daytime storm Thursday knocked out power for about 6,500 customers.

Southeast Missouri State University lost power around 10:20 a.m. Thursday.

ï¿½According to Ameren, the outage was the result of a downed tree on a line near the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau that impacted the main Ameren feed into the campus,ï¿½ school spokeswoman Ann Hayes said.

ï¿½The outage primarily impacted the central core of campus,ï¿½ she said. Southeast announced at 12:20 p.m. it would close for the remainder of the day as the power outage continued. Power was restored around 1:50 p.m. Thursday and Southeast facilities management staff spent the afternoon checking all systems on campus, Hayes said.

The university reopened at 8 a.m. Friday.