Poplar Bluff Fire Station 3 on Highway 53 was damaged in last night's storms. No injuries have been reported.
PBFD called in additional staff to assist with last night's efforts following the storm.
Poplar Bluff Police Department also reported overnight that all officers were working the storm response.
This is an evolving story and will be updated as information becomes available.
Reporting by DAR staff writer Barbara Ann Horton.
