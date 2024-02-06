Storms cause damage, power outages in Cape County

Ameren Missouri's reported 1700 power outages Sunday night in the Cape Girardeau area had been reduced to 316 Monday morning after the storm. Black River Electric had reported eight outages to its customers, Winkler added, adding peak winds were in the range of 70 miles per hour - tripping tornado sirens in the city of Cape Girardeau but not in Jackson.

A power pole in the Red Star area of downtown Cape was snapped and many trees went down, Winkler informed the Cape Girardeau County Commission.

"The extent of the damage was a pretty narrow path," Winkler noted.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning Sunday for east central Cape Girardeau County, Southwestern Union County and Northwestern Alexander County in Southern Illinois. At 8:53 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was announced via email from the EMA moving at 45 mph. Cape Girardeau Police Department's warning sirens began to sound at approximately 9:05 p.m.

Power outages in downtown Cape Girardeau were reported, but no reports of other damage were available.