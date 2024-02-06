Storm victims include Missouri girl, aunt's 'special angel'

Trey and Meghan Rackley and their three daughters sought shelter in a windowless bathroom in their Southeast Missouri home as storms raged across the middle of the country. To prove they were in their "safe space" with the storm approaching Friday evening, the girls' mom texted her Aunt Sandy a photo of the three in and next to the bathtub — all of them smiling, 9-year-old Annistyn holding her favorite doll.

Fifteen minutes later, Sandra Hooker said, a tornado splintered the home, carrying the family members dozens of yards through the air into a field where first responders found them in mud. Annistyn, a third-grader who loved swimming, dancing and cheerleading, died, one of dozens killed in five states.

The other family members were injured, but survived. Seven-year-old Avalinn told doctors she flew around "in the tornado," Hooker said.

Hooker called Annistyn Rackley a "special angel," recalling the girl as outgoing and energetic despite a rare liver condition requiring regular doctor visits. Hooker teaches gifted students at the same elementary school where Meghan Rackley teaches kindergarten in Caruthersville, which is nestled next to the Mississippi River in the Bootheel.

Hooker's account of what happened to the Rackleys came from talking to law enforcement and first responders who were at the scene after the tornado and found family members in the field. Hooker also said she talked to the girl's father.

In this undated photo, Annistyn Rackley, 9, poses while attending a cheerleading competition in Arizona. Meghan Rackley ~ Courtesy of Sandra Hooker via AP

"Their house is splintered," she told The Associated Press during a telephone interview. "There's debris strewn forever out in the field, and so they were sucked up into the tornado."

Tornadoes also roared through both the Missouri and Illinois sides of the St. Louis area, as well as the Memphis, Tennessee, area and parts of Arkansas and Illinois. A candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, and an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois, were hit.

West of St. Louis, 84-year-old Ollie Borgmann, described as a sweet and "typical grandmother," died at a hospital after a tornado Friday blew the Defiance, Missouri, home she shared with her 84-year-old husband, Vernon, off its foundation.

In Pemiscot County, bordering Arkansas and Kentucky, where the Rackleys live, the sheriff's office did not immediately return telephone messages Monday seeking comment about the storm that destroyed the Rackleys' home. Gov. Mike Parson's office said that about 30,000 Missouri residents initially were without power.

Hooker said Annistyn Rackley's family hadn't yet unpacked from their move Dec. 4 from Caruthersville to their new home along Route J, just west of the city. She said she talked to the girl's mother, Meghan Rackley, on Friday afternoon about the possibility of bad storms.